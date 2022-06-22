Home News and Features Local Students Named to Norwich Dean’s List

Local Students Named to Norwich Dean’s List

Photo by Mark Collier/Norwich University
The students listed below have been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors.

Barre

* Nathaniel Rice

* Nathan Romeo

* Brittany Weston

* Emily Wilson

* Gabriella Ambroz

* Lydia Brown

* Anthony Castellaneta

* Lindsay Gerrish

* Cassandra Graves

* Jamie Heath

* Jessica Hurlbert

* Andrea Kroll

* Meagan Kunkle

* Frederick LaPan

* Lindsay LaPan

* Payton Lamberti

Cabot

* Matthew Lehoe

East Calais

* Alaina Beauregard

* Zoie Beauregard

East Montpelier

* Lily Parker

Graniteville

* Ashley Calabrese

Marshfield

* Jordan Brimblecombe

* Addison Hall

Middlesex

* Ella Pembroke

* Elyse Gluck

Montpelier 

* Katelyn Hersey

* Kasi McCann

* Peyton Smith

* Samir Drljacic

* Sonya Sagan-Dworsky

* Kaitlin Simmeth

Northfield

* Samuel Beebe

* Lucy Gray

* Samantha Hays

* Matthew Kolb

* Ahleah Lawliss

* Peter Milne

* Nicholas Passalacqua

* Molly Yacavoni

* Waleed Alanazi

* Sultan Alharbi

* Ahmed Alsarrah

* Mohammed Asiri

* Benjamin Carlson

* Adam Gadbois

* April Gibb

* William Hajar

* Alyssa Morande

* Tameka Porter

* Vincent Sava

Orange

* Delaney Partlow

Plainfield

* Scott Robbins

* Riley Hudson

William & Mary Dean’s List

Abby Scharges, of Waitsfield, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.

Norwich Presidents List:

The students listed below have been recognized on the President’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President’s List honors.

Barre

* Matthias Tchantouridze

* Devin O’Neill

* Gabriela Calderon

* Annika Lague

* Alvin Law

* Mary Thibeault

* Allyson LaGue

Graniteville

* Brody Brown

Middlesex

* Tzevi Schwartz

Montpelier

* Katie Gibson-Davis

* Katherine Norwood

Northfield

* Lexus Jarvis

* Lia Gerrish

* Milo Pavon Unzueta

* Abdulrahman Alruwaili

* Alyssa Atwood

* Saif Alshalawi

* Saira Khadka

* Laura Farnum

* Taylor Richard

* Hannah Kolb

* Logan vande Meerakker

Plainfield

* Kaitlyn Andress

