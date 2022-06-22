Local Students Named to Norwich Dean’s List

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The students listed below have been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors. Barre * Nathaniel Rice * Nathan Romeo* Brittany Weston * Emily Wilson * Gabriella Ambroz * Lydia Brown * Anthony Castellaneta * Lindsay Gerrish * Cassandra Graves * Jamie Heath * Jessica Hurlbert * Andrea Kroll * Meagan Kunkle * Frederick LaPan * Lindsay LaPan * Payton Lamberti Cabot * Matthew Lehoe East Calais * Alaina Beauregard * Zoie Beauregard East Montpelier * Lily Parker Graniteville * Ashley Calabrese Marshfield * Jordan Brimblecombe * Addison Hall Middlesex * Ella Pembroke * Elyse Gluck Montpelier * Katelyn Hersey * Kasi McCann * Peyton Smith * Samir Drljacic * Sonya Sagan-Dworsky * Kaitlin Simmeth Northfield * Samuel Beebe * Lucy Gray * Samantha Hays * Matthew Kolb * Ahleah Lawliss * Peter Milne * Nicholas Passalacqua * Molly Yacavoni * Waleed Alanazi * Sultan Alharbi * Ahmed Alsarrah * Mohammed Asiri * Benjamin Carlson * Adam Gadbois * April Gibb * William Hajar * Alyssa Morande * Tameka Porter * Vincent Sava Orange * Delaney Partlow Plainfield * Scott Robbins * Riley HudsonAbby Scharges, of Waitsfield, was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.The students listed below have been recognized on the President’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President’s List honors. Barre * Matthias Tchantouridze * Devin O’Neill * Gabriela Calderon * Annika Lague * Alvin Law * Mary Thibeault * Allyson LaGue Graniteville * Brody Brown Middlesex * Tzevi Schwartz Montpelier * Katie Gibson-Davis * Katherine Norwood Northfield * Lexus Jarvis * Lia Gerrish * Milo Pavon Unzueta * Abdulrahman Alruwaili * Alyssa Atwood * Saif Alshalawi * Saira Khadka * Laura Farnum * Taylor Richard * Hannah Kolb * Logan vande Meerakker Plainfield * Kaitlyn Andress