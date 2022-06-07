Local Students Graduate from St. Michael’s College

Abigail Beach, of Barre, with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Psychology

Anna Beach, of Barre, with a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in Environmental Studies and Political Science

The following local students graduated from Saint Michael’s College on May 15:Daniel Misleh, a leading Catholic environmentalist, told Saint Michael’s graduates on a rainy Sunday morning for the college’s outdoor 115th commencement that a spirit of deep gratitude and joy should animate each person joining the overwhelming but urgent work of tackling climate change. “We must all do our part to save the earth from our own selfishness and our own foolishness,” said Misleh, founder of Catholic Climate Covenant. He reminded graduates and their families that they already had come unexpectedly through two years of pandemic and the morning’s rain, demonstrating grit and promise for future perseverance.