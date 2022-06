UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

To the Editor: I’m a friend and admirer of Bernie Lambek and thought his latest column, “Imitators” (June 8-21, 2022, p. 17), was thought-provoking and excellent. Also, I admire what you (the editors and other creators) have done with The Bridge. I have been a longtime reader of The Bridge. It is gratifying to have watched it grow and expand to become an important, indispensable publication. Keep up the good work, please. Strat Douthat, Plainfield