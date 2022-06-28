July 3 Traffic Delays and Road Closures in Montpelier

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, traffic in the vicinity of the Statehouse, State Street, Bailey Avenue, Memorial Drive, Taylor Street, Main Street, and Elm Street into the Meadow neighborhood will be impacted by the city of Montpelier’s July 3celebration. The following streets will be directly affected:: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. State Street between Taylor Street and 133 State Street will be closed.5 p.m. Vehicles should no longer be parked on Main Street from Spring Street to State Street.5:30 p.m. to the end of the parade. Main Street will be closed from Spring Street to State Street.5 to 11 p.m. Taylor Street will be open to access the state parking lots. Access to State Street will be closed, but access to the Transit Center and Capitol Plaza Hotel will be open.4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No parking allowed on Spring Street. 5:45 p.m. to approximately 7:30 p.m. (parade end). Spring Street will be closed.5:30 to 7:30 p.m. School Street will be closed from Main Street to St. Paul Street.(Spring Street, Summer Street, Winter Street, Vine Street, and Pearl Street)3 to 7 p.m. Off street parking is prohibited. 4 to 7 p.m. Parade staging area.July 2, 2022, at 5 p.m. Parking will be closed. 11 a.m. to the end of fireworks. The street will be closed.All traffic exiting from Bailey Avenue or Taylor Street onto Memorial Drive will have to turn right toward Interstate 89. No vehicles will be allowed to turn onto Bailey Avenue or Taylor Street from Memorial Drive. National Life Drive will remain open for the duration of this event. The Montpelier Police Department will have a tent located in front of 111 State Street for anyone needing assistance, and this location can be used as a reunification point for children who are separated from their parents/guardians.