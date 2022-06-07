First Retail Pot Growers OK’d by City

What Does Security Look Like?The Montpelier Police Department posed questions on the application for the board to ask applicants how they would deal with security, according to Zoning Administrator Meredith Crandall. Harper said they would have video surveillance at all points of entry, as well as individual entry codes for each door, so they can audit who is coming and going at all times by video and by the individual number. There will also be an alarm system with a central monitoring station that could be activated with motion-detecting sensors at all windows and doors. If the alarm is activated, the grow operators and police dispatchers would be alerted. Board member Kevin O’Donnell asked about access from within the restaurant. Harper responded that the restaurant would continue to be take-out only, and there would be no access from the inside.
Growing Equipment and Odor Control
TrafficBoard Chair Rob Goodwin asked about traffic. How often would trucks come to pick up processed plants? Jenkins said they plan to harvest every two weeks. Harper said the volume would not require a truck, but could be handled with a personal-sized vehicle. “We’re applying for a 1,000-square-foot cultivation license, which is the smallest tier on the pyramid.” “So every two weeks a personal vehicle will take the product to a retailer,” Crandall recapped. This kind of business is new to Montpelier and does not have an existing use category. It is not a typical greenhouse because it is not just growing the plant, it involves drying and packaging, so it falls somewhere between a greenhouse and light manufacturing, Crandall said. And, since it is not going to be sold directly from the building, it is not considered retail. The board went through their usual criteria: Site plan, lighting, traffic, parking, security, water, sewer, and said they were satisfied by what they have heard — especially since the outside will not be changed. But they paused for a moment to ponder “character of the neighborhood.” The sight and smell would not be significant, Jenkins reaffirmed. Further, most residents were across the street behind the businesses on the other side of River Street. Businesses include Vermont Security and Noyle Johnson among others. Harper noted the building is nondescript and they will not hang a sign to let people know what exists up there on the second floor of the House of Tang. Board member O’Donnell mentioned how this is the first application of its type presented before the board. “So far it seems like it is a low-key kind of exercise, which is good. We’re going to see more of these, I am certain,” O’Donnell said.
Permit Issued April 12Then, at Goodwin’s suggestion, the board unanimously voted to go into deliberative session at the end of the meeting to discuss the matter. A permit for a greenhouse/light manufacturing use was issued April 12 per an email from Meredith Crandall. Unrelated to the April 4 Development Review Board meeting regarding whether or not the city can collect tax on cannabis producers, the state did not authorize municipalities to collect additional taxes on cannabis sales according to Montpelier’s government website, montpelier-vt.org. Nor did the state allocate additional revenues to host localities. The only potential local revenue for the city would be through enacting a local sales tax, the additional 1% would apply to cannabis sales. Montpelier’s city council voted unanimously last January to approve the sale of marijuana to adults beginning in 2022. Also, on Town Meeting Day 2021, voters approved retail pot sales in Montpelier.
