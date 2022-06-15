Bear Pond Facilitates Donation to Trans Youth in Texas

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

A recent Trans Youth Book Drive hosted by Bear Pond Books of Montpelier garnered local and national support to send 66 copies of the new novel “Man O’War” by local author Cory McCarthy to Out Youth in Austin, Texas. Out Youth is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization serving Central Texas LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning, intersex, and asexual) youths and their allies with programs and services to ensure these promising young people develop into happy, healthy, successful adults, according to a statement on their website. Bear Pond Books contributed 10 copies of the book, while many supporters, from local Vermont customers to those as far away as Denver, Colorado and Bainbridge Island, Washington, bought the remaining 56 books during the weeklong book drive. “With Texas passing and putting forth legislation on anti-trans healthcare that strips away rights and protections for trans youths, we wanted to contribute something positive to help trans kids in Texas feel seen and validated,” said Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier. “The new book ‘Man O’War’ by local author Cory McCarthy is a trans-affirming coming-of-age story of finding joy, so it’s a perfect fit to get these books in the hands of teens whose own state is trying to erase them,” she said.Out Youth of Austin, Texas, is excited to distribute the donated books through their lending library and directly to teens and young adults who utilize their services.