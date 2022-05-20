UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Vets for Vets — Mitzvah Fund and Paws of War Host Veterinary Clinic
A routine medical veterinary clinic for veterans and first responders only will be held this Saturday, May 21, at the National Guard Armory in Berlin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterinary services being provided to service animals include wellness checks, vaccinations, dental exams, microchipping services, and more. In celebration of Armed Forces Day, Paws of War, the Long Island nonprofit that provides assistance and a wide range of programs to active, retired, and disabled military members, along with the Mitzvah Fund, will be hosting their mobile veterinary clinic and will provide free health and wellness checks for the service animals of veterans and first responders. The wellness of service animals is critical because it allows them to assist their owners who are suffering from the emotional and physical effects of war. The pandemic has caused financial challenges for many veterans and first responders. The mobile veterinary clinic gives their service animals access to premium care at no cost. The wellness of service animals is essential and allows them to assist owners who are suffering from the emotional and physical effects of war.The address is 363 Fisher Road Berlin. Please go to pawsofwar.org to sign up for an appointment. Dogs and cats are welcome. Please call Paws of War at 631-406-6595 if you have any questions. About Paws of War Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides assistance and a wide range of programs to active, retired, and disabled military members. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or to make a donation, visit https://pawsofwar.org. About the Mitzvah Fund The Mitzvah Fund is proud to help other local rescues and other nonprofits to treat complicated medical cases. We also help social services, law enforcement, and mental health facilities whenever they have animals in need because their humans have come up against hard times. We want to try to relieve already stressed social systems during a time of need. These cases come to us from many sources. Additionally, the staff at the Mitzvah Fund collaborate with a number of regional organizations dedicated to preventing and responding to animal abuse cases. We have fostered neglected or abused animals in cases awaiting court procedures.