Mosaic Hosts Culture of Consent Gathering at VCFA

Mosaic Vermont is holding a free community gathering to invite conversations on what a “Culture of Consent” might look like. The event will be held on the Vermont College of Fine Arts green on Saturday, May 14, from noon to 4 p.m. with a solidarity march and survivor speakout starting at 5 p.m.
“In a time where violence has become the norm, we seek to engage with social change enthusiasts (youths and adults alike) who want to shift the culture of violence perpetuating norms, into a culture of consent,” Mosaic offered in a press release.
“We are seeing an uptick [of incidents] for sure in schools,” said Mosaic’s director of outreach, Jan Lloyd “ … We’re responding to what we’re seeing as an ask from our community for more support and more resources around violence prevention.”
Lloyd pointed to Mosaic’s youth interns, “our Gen Z youth leaders,” who have helped organize the event and will be leading the march and speakout, along with one of the event workshops “Practicing Everyday Consent and Boundaries.”
Through the gathering, Mosaic embodies its mission to end sexual violence and help the community heal by pulling together staff, youths, and local educators for “a day of workshops, discussions, and activities for participants to explore, learn from, and contribute to,” according to the press release. “Local advocacy and activist organizations in the movement will be tabling their information.” For more information visit bit.ly/CallingInConsentGathering
Mosaic Vermont, formerly known as the Sexual Assault Crisis Team, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and acts as Washington’s County’s sexual violence prevention and response agency. A small team of dedicated staff members and volunteers in Barre provide services and support to people who have been impacted by sexual violence, as well as community and school-based prevention opportunities. Mosaic’s mission is “to heal communities and end sexual violence. We envision a world with resilient communities, free of sexual/gender-based violence, where all people are supported in healing from harm.” For more information visit mosaic-vt.org
.
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY