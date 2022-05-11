Pet of the Week: Ashe

Ashe is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves a good head scratch and to steal your attention! Originally a stray from Kentucky, he came to us with an abscess because his finder’s dogs were not happy about Ashe being in their home. Ashe seeks a laid back home that is dog free. Ashe has a great personality to show you, though sometimes other cats with bigger personalities bully Ashe, so he will find a good hidey hole.
Central Vermont Humane Society
1589 Vermont Route 14S
East Montpelier
802-476-3811
centralvermonthumane.org
