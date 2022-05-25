Open Studio Features Six Montpelier Stops

The Vermont Crafts Council’s 30th Spring Open Studio opens in 146 sites across Vermont Memorial Day weekend, with six stops in Montpelier.
The Montpelier stops include Susan Calza Gallery, T.W. Wood Gallery and Arts Center, the Center for Arts and Learning, The Front, Upstairs Studio, and Blue Roof Designs.
The Center for Arts and Learning
The Center for Arts and Learning at 46 Barre Street opens its doors to the general public on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Painter Liz Le Serviget and printmaker LynaLou Nordstrom will be on site in the lower “Underground Gallery’’ space. Visitors will be able to view their art, visit with the artists, and, if inclined, purchase their work.
Le Serviget’s exhibit “Tracking Time Through COVID” is displayed upstairs in the Members Gallery on the first floor. It’s a watercolor and oil timeline of her daily life since March 13, 2020, featuring cards, reflections, portraits, and an interactive piece.
The second floor Community Gallery features the Separation Series, a meditation on family separation via water-filled clay vessels. Wall art by Jeremy Vaughn, Lisa Meyers, and Sarah Ashe round out the “Separations and Migrations” exhibit.
The first floor hallway and a portion of the Underground Gallery is curated by the Art Resource Association, a membership group of Central Vermont artists.
The center’s partner, the T.W. Wood Gallery and Museum, will also be part of the Open Studio event. Opening reception for all shows will take place during Montpelier Art Walk, Friday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
About Open Studio
The 30th Annual Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend is held during Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It gives shoppers, visitors, and collectors the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to studios where they can purchase beautiful well-made things and talk with the artist that made them.
For more information and tour loops across the state, visit vermontcrafts.com/visit-open-studio.