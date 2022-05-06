Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson Announces Run for State Senate

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

A day after Washington County Senator Anthony Pollina announced his plans to retire from the seat, Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson announced her candidacy for the same seat in the Washington Senate District for the Democratic primary election on August 9. Watson is a physics, engineering, and math teacher at Montpelier High School, where she has taught for the past 17 years. She has served as Montpelier’s mayor for the past five years and before that was on the city council for five and a half years. “I’m running for the Senate because I care deeply about central Vermont and its residents. I will be a strong, experienced voice to fight for a livable planet and to protect working families,” she said in her announcement speech. Watson cited equitable decarbonization, healthcare, and support for working families as high priorities for her campaign. She also said, “Vermont’s economy has the potential to grow and the quality of life for Vermonters has the potential to improve if we can provide high-quality childcare, paid family leave, affordable housing, and healthcare to all who need it.” Watson has been a champion of Montpelier’s net-zero energy goal, which has led to many cost-saving and energy-saving projects including setting up the city’s Green Revolving Loan fund, which is being used as a model by other municipalities. She spearheaded the effort to bring the city closer to its net-zero goals by acquiring one megawatt of solar energy, which saves taxpayers $50,000 per year on municipal electric bills.During her time as mayor, Montpelier has seen the completion of the Siboinebi Shared Use Path extension, the construction of the 1 Taylor Street Transit Center, and the revitalization of the French Block apartments on Main Street. She helped lead the council in creating the Social and Economic Justice Committee and the Homelessness Task Force. “I have a deep respect for Anthony Pollina and the work he has done on behalf of Washington County. I particularly appreciate that he led the charge for Vermont’s Green New Deal. These are some big shoes to fill. I hope I can measure up to his level of service. I have spent nearly ten years dedicated to leading Montpelier, and now I’m committed to serving all of the people of central Vermont as we navigate financial, economic, and social challenges.”