Fisher Road Open

Fisher Road has been newly paved and is open again for through traffic as of Thursday, May 12. It was closed as of Monday, May 9, and scheduled to be reopened May 16, according to information from Berlin Assistant Town Clerk Corinne Cooper. But things seem to have gone better than anticipated, and Fisher Road — the access road to Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall when you are traveling up from Montpelier on Berlin Street — is now open to traffic. The road was shut down on September 29, 2020, when heavy rain completely washed out the culvert, completely blocking passage on the section of road between the turnoff to Fisher Road and the entrance of the Army National Guard and the psychiatric hospital — as well as the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center.