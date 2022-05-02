Fisher Road Closed — Again — This Time for Paving

BERLIN — “ROAD CLOSED.” That is what the sign says at Fisher Road beginning today, May 2.

“They are doing reconstruction — guard rails and paving,” said Corinne Cooper, assistant town clerk to The Bridge by phone May 2. It is scheduled to be closed from May 2 through May 16.

Fisher Road is the access road to Central Vermont Medical Center when you are traveling up from Montpelier on Berlin Street. Heavy rain completely washed out the culvert more than a year ago, on September 29, 2020, completely blocking passage on the section of road between the turnoff to Fisher Road and the entrance of the Army National Guard and the psychiatric hospital — as well as the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The new culvert was installed this past fall.

