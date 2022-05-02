Celebration to Showcase Creativity of Older Adults

The Central Vermont Council on Aging is hosting a Creative Aging celebration on Friday, June 3, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. This free community event will showcase creative work by the council’s “Creative Care Kit” participants. It also features additional work by local artists aged 60 and over, and will engage attendees in fun creative aging activities.

The council’s Creative Care Kit project provided skills-based, practice-focused, and social-centric arts activities to people in their homes during the pandemic. The June 3 event will honor the work of these artists.

Artwork includes watercolor, drawing, cartooning, and poetry, a special display of work that addresses aging issues, a photography exhibit from Lamoille Neighbors, the premiere of a new musical work, and more. Attendees can participate in a movement and imagination program called “Ageless Grace” with Barb Asen, director of family caregiver support for the Central Vermont Council on Aging. There will also be a live poetry reading and new music premiere at 6 p.m. The Vermont Assistive Technology Program and the Vermont ABLE Library will also be sharing tools and resources to help older adults stay engaged.

Food and drink will be available for sale during the event through Café Anna. Masks encouraged for all attendees and required for those not fully vaccinated, including a first booster shot. Attendees can stop by anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at no charge, no registration required.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Following this kick-off event, the council will be sponsoring Creative Aging Celebrations throughout June at local partner nutrition programs during their regularly scheduled lunchtime congregate meals. Reservations are required to attend the congregate meals. For more information and a full schedule with event locations, please visit www.cvcoa.org. The Vermont Arts Council and Montpelier Alive have sponsored this event. Donate to support this event online at tiny.cc/support-creative-aging

The Central Vermont Council on Aging supports older central Vermonters to age with dignity and choice in 54 towns. Visit the council’s website at cvcoa.org or call the CVCOA Helpline at 1-802-477-1364 for more information or assistance.



Stories about Stories about Senior Living Celebration to Showcase Creativity of Older Adults