Arrests Made in Econo Lodge Overdose Death

Press Release

Montpelier Police arrested two area residents for providing drugs that allegedly lead to the death of a 22-year-old man who was staying at a hotel in Montpelier.

Police found Matthew A. Hayes, 22, to be deceased of a suspected drug overdose on September 21 around noon. Officers had responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel located at 101 Northfield Street at 12:07 p.m. to find Hayes unresponsive in room 218.

Montpelier Police Detectives worked for several months to identify the suspect or suspects who provided Hayes with the drugs that ultimately lead to his death. Through this investigation, Rennee Guy, 28, of Williamstown, and Cindy Abbott, 51, of Barre, were cited into the Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Guy and Abbott, who are both currently incarcerated, were scheduled to appear on April 28 to answer to the charge.

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Anyone with additional information on drug trafficking is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran at 802-223-3445. The investigation into other local overdose deaths continues.