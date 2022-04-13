Police Arrest Man in Alleged Morristown Stabbing Death

Police Arrest Transient Man in Alleged Morristown Stabbing Death

By Carla Occaso

MORRISTOWN — Police arrested a man they characterized as ‘transient’ in the alleged stabbing death of Zachary Barbeau, 29, of Hinesburg, the morning of April 12. Barbeau was also known as Fern Feather.

Photo of Fern Feather from Fern’s Facebook website

Autopsy results by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office released April 13 determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide. The alleged killer, Seth Brunell, 43, was arrested and ordered jailed without bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., April 13, in the criminal division of Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park. Brunell is scheduled to answer to the charge of second degree murder.

According to a police report, Brunell had met Barbeau in recent days and they had been hanging out together. The report goes on to state, “The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department found the two in a vehicle at about 8:05 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the parking lot of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union.” Deputies waited for Barbeau and Brunell to leave the parking lot after checking on them. And then, sometime before 10:15 a.m. that same day, the two showed up in a vehicle on Duhamel Road near Cadys Falls Road.

It was there a witness reported seeing Barbeau’s apparently lifeless body not long afterward. Barbeau’s body was discovered April 12 by a passerby who called 911 around 10:20 a.m. The person reported she had located an adult person who appeared to be dead. First responders found Barbeau, who was deceased, at the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, Brunell told police he was defending himself from Barbeau because Barbeau “made a sexual advance and attacked him.” However, investigators found no injuries from a struggle or assault on Brunell. Brunell was ordered jailed without bail.

Law enforcement involved included the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services, the Field Force Division, and a public information officer. The Morristown Police Department, the Stowe Police Department, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the investigation.