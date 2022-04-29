People’s Clinic Receives $5K Dental Grant 

BARRE — The People’s Health and Wellness Clinic has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation to aid in the purchase of dental equipment.

The People’s Health and Wellness Clinic is a free clinic for uninsured and underinsured individuals in central Vermont. Their services include dental care provided by their part-time dental hygienist, Joanne Puente, a Registered Dental Hygienist. Increasing demand for dental services at the clinic has required the clinic to look into upgrading and replacing its aging equipment.

The grant funds will be used to purchase an ultrasonic scaler with air polisher, a smaller size x-ray sensor, scaler tips, and polishing powder for the ultrasonic scaler with air polisher, and dental supplies for patients, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss.

“The clinic has received many pieces of equipment over the years donated by very generous people. But the clinic has never had an ultrasonic scaler or an air polisher, which are now considered to be standard and essential dental equipment,” said Puente. “The scaler allows quick removal of heavy tartar (calculus) deposits and the polisher gently ‘sandblasts’ off stain and makes the teeth look brighter and feel smooth. The small x-ray sensor will ensure quality images for patients with smaller mouths. I am so excited to be able to offer these services to our patients.”

“Dental is an increasingly large part of our work here at the clinic,” said Daniel Barlow, the organization’s executive director. “Many of the patients we see here have not visited the dentist in their adult life. We are enormously grateful to the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation for this support.”

People’s Health and Wellness Clinic’s mission is to provide primary health care and wellness education to uninsured and underinsured community members of central Vermont who cannot otherwise afford these services. Founded in 1995, the clinic is located 51 Church Street in Barre City. For more information, visit phwcvt.org.