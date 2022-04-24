One Town, One Book: Waterbury Gets on the Same Page

Bridgeside Books is taking ‘community’ to the next level in their town of Waterbury, Vermont this summer. In May they will launch One Town, One Book, an initiative that encourages everyone in town to read the same book at the same time. How does one town agree on a book? It’s easy when a local author publishes a novel set not only in Waterbury, but also during one of the most tumultuous and historic summers in Waterbury history. This May, readers around town will dive into Catherine Drake’s “The Treehouse on Dog River Road” (She Writes Press, May 2022) and are encouraged to read, discuss, and plan events throughout the summer.

Bridgeside Books, featured in the pages of Drake’s novel, has spearheaded this campaign along with other community supporters. One Town, One Book is intended to give neighbors something new to talk about and common ground for everyone in town to share. Readers are encouraged to chat with people in town about the book as they read, create their own book groups with friends or neighbors, or use the initiative to spark communication however they see fit.

Drake’s novel is a love story set in Waterbury and a love story to Waterbury. Set during the summer of 2011, 28-year-old Hannah heads to Vermont for the summer to take care of her sister’s kids and do some serious soul searching. There, against the stunning landscape of the Green Mountains, she embarks on an ambitious project: building a treehouse for her niece and nephew. Will Nathan next door complicate her desire to change course? A witty, romantic, and inspiring story of a young woman taking control and making tough choices about love and work to build the life she wants, “The Treehouse on Dog River Road” will have you rooting for Hannah every step of the way.

To learn more about One Town, One Book or to order your copy of “The Treehouse on Dog River Road,” visit Bridgesidebooks.com.

