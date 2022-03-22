Solaris Vocal Ensemble to Perform in Waterbury

Capital City Concerts presents the Solaris Vocal Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Dawn Willis, in a program called “Delightful Pairings” on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury United Church of Christ on Main Street in Waterbury. They will be joined by flutist Karen Kevra.

The concerts will highlight classical choral works paired with a variety of choral favorites including spirituals and folk songs plus some jazz works. Composers include Johannes Brahms, Lili Boulanger, Samuel Barber, Moses Hogan, William Dawson, Hoagy Carmichael, and Robert De Cormier and works for solo flute by Claude Debussy, Carl Nielsen, and Edgard Varese. The concert will also include a premiere of Solaris’s member and VPR Classical on-air host, James Stewart’s newest work — a setting of Emily Dickinson’s poem “The Brain is Wider than the Sky” for mixed voices, cello, and piano.

Picking up tickets in advance is recommended because audience capacity will be limited. Tickets are available at SevenDaysTickets.com. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. For more information go to capitalcityconcerts.org.

The concert will be repeated on Saturday, April 9, at St. Paul’s UMC Church in St. Albans at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington at 3:00 p.m.