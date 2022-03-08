Small Miracle: The Middle School’s Perfect Season

The U.S. hockey team may have failed to produce a second “Miracle on Ice” at the 2022 Olympics, but another, smaller miracle took place this winter in Montpelier. The Main Street Middle School boys’ basketball team pulled off a perfect season, culminating in the Central Vermont Middle School Invitational Tournament win on Friday, Feb. 18.

So what? Perfect seasons happen, and someone has to win the championship. But these aren’t ordinary times.

Peter Stirling, who coached the team along with Brian Murphy, talks about the challenges the group faced back in December. “They couldn’t play last year because of COVID and some hadn’t even been able to attend school in person. There were a lot of things they had to relearn: skills, being in groups, being part of a team. But they wanted so much to be there, to be doing something normal again.”

“Because of my schedule, the kids had to head back to school at 6:45 on the coldest winter nights to practice from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The district also allowed us access to the gym on Saturdays, so some kids were practicing six days a week, even coming back during Christmas break.”

Story continues below

“They became a team that worked. They helped each other. They were kind to each other. We had one kid who never played basketball before. His teammates would pass the ball to him whenever they could.”

They did all this while dealing with masks, which many adults can’t make themselves wear even for a trip to the grocery store. How did these adolescents manage to keep them on while playing a strenuous game? One player, Will Curtis, has a straightforward answer, “I think people don’t need to make a big deal about masks but if you feel it slipping just put it up because it keeps you safe and everyone else safe.”

His friend, Jasper Ecklund adds, “Some teams didn’t wear masks during practices but we did, so wearing them during the games was easier for us.” And Eli Greenberg may have summed it up for everyone. “I just got used to it.”

For some, the best memory of that undefeated season was the game with Crossett Brook Middle School, when they won by a single point. “Our other games were easy to win, but this game was a struggle.” says Jasper, “It made us realize we’d have to work harder.” “I think what made the team strong,” notes Will, “is that we didn’t have one player who just carried the team or was the top scorer. I think this is because we have five or six kids who could be the top scorer any night.”

Evan Benoit likes to share the story of their new teammate who said he’d never even watched a basketball game before. “He became a pretty good player, though.”

When asked what people should know about the team, Evan has a ready answer. “I would like everyone to know how great our coaches were. Peter, the head coach, was always helping us out as a team and individually, and Brian, the assistant coach, always giving us tons of tips during timeouts or when we got subbed out of a game.”

Eli remembers “Coach Brian gave us good energy and helped lift us up when we needed it. Coach Peter made us work really hard for all of our games, which is the reason we won.”

“It wasn’t just something they did in their free time,” says Jasper.