Plainfield Opera House Opens Season with Champlain Trio

The Plainfield Opera House opens its 2022 concert series this month with the Champlain Trio on March 27. All concerts are on Sundays at 4 p.m. Rather than setting an admission price, the Opera House is asking people to pay what they can.

It’s been said that out of adversity comes opportunity, and out of the COVID-19 pandemic the Champlain Trio was formed. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl, and pianist Hiromi Fukuda each call Vermont home, and with concerts, tours, and festivals being put on hold, the spring of 2020 brought the unique opportunity to come together as an ensemble.

All three musicians earned degrees from the Juilliard School among others and hold positions in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Amherst College, and the University of Vermont.

With a shared passion for supporting the arts in Vermont, one of the trio’s first projects was to create and film a documentary series entitled “Empty Stages.” Along with filmmaker Jay Craven, the trio filmed episodes at six concert venues across Vermont with the goal of drawing attention to the many amazing performance spaces in the state and to show how COVID-19 has impacted the arts. The documentary aired on Vermont PBS in June, 2021.

Since filming the documentary, the trio has continued to expand their performance schedule and are enjoying the return to the stage and in-person concerts.

The Plainfield Opera House performance will be one hour with no intermission. It will feature the “French Voices” program, featuring works by Cécile Chaminade, Lili Boulanger, and Fauré.

For a full list of the trio’s upcoming concerts and programs, please visit champlaintrio.com. Go to plainfieldoperahousevt.org for updated COVID-19 safety protocols and to reserve your tickets.