Pet of the Week: Patrick

This handsome fella is looking for a wonderful home to call his own and rule. Patrick has been exposed to other cats, kids, and dogs, but with those past experiences and his attitude, he would do best without any of those in his new home. He would like someone who is well versed in cat body language as he can be a tad spicy at times. Someone who is home a great deal of time would be great, as his royal highness does demand a great deal of attention. He does ask to keep all four paws on the floor at all times, but will happily join you on the couch to watch TV.

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 Vermont Route 14S,

East Montpelier

802-476-3811

centralvermonthumane.org