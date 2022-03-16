Gov. Scott Issues Executive Order N0. 02-22: Solidarity with the Ukrainian People

Governor Phil Scott issued an executive order this week expressing support for the Ukrainian people and outlining steps the state is taking in response to the Russian invasion of peaceful Ukraine.

“In real time, we’ve watched in horror as Russian forces commit acts of terror on a peaceful nation — one that seeks nothing more than the right to choose its own future,” said Gov. Scott. “But the bravery, courage, and resolve of the Ukrainian people and its leaders have been incredibly inspiring. I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away, but I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”

In addition to removing Russian-made products from Vermont liquor stores, which was announced on Monday, the Governor’s executive order:

Directs the Secretary of the Agency of Administration and the Commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services to review all contracts for the purchase of goods and immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities.





Directs the secretaries and commissioners of the Executive Branch to review all contracts for the purchase of goods and immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities.

Requests that, upon their return to session, the General Assembly appropriate $643,077, one dollar for every Vermonter, for humanitarian efforts needed to support the people of Ukraine.





Rescinds Executive Order 100-91, which established a sister-state relationship between Vermont and Karelia, which is now a federal subject of the Russian Federation. The order also requests that the General Assembly rescind J.R.H. 129 adopted by the legislature in 1990 (R -157. Joint Resolution Relating to Strengthening Ties with the Peoples of Karelia Within the Soviet Union).





Calls on any Vermont municipality that has entered into a sister-city/town agreement with a Russian municipality to suspend or terminate such arrangements, until such time as the Russian municipality opposes current Russian policy toward Ukraine and has a government freely and democratically elected by the people of the municipality.

Click here to view the full executive order.