Book Review by Kids for Kids: The Vanderbeekers

The Vanderbeekers (Clarion Books) is a book series by Karina Yan Glaser. The main characters are Isa and Jessie — they are twins and the oldest — then Oliver, Hyacinth, and Laney, the youngest. They live in Harlem, New York, and they have lots of friends, relatives and neighbors.

So far there are five books and one coming out in August 2022. The titles of these five books are “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street,” “The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden,” “The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue,” “The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found,” and “The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish.”

My favorite out of the five is “The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found,” in which the kids find a place for their mom to start a bakery. It’s called the Cat Café because it’s a rescue bakery for cats who need a home. I wish I could adopt a cat from the Cat Café!

My dad ordered two of the books for me because I like books about unusual families and adventures. We got the rest out of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Story continues below

The author makes the characters in the books very realistic and fun. I really recommend The Vanderbeekers book series to anyone who likes books about kids who do lots of things on their own without grown-ups.