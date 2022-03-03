Bonds Pass Handily in Montpelier Elections

By Cassandra Hemenway
At this year’s Town Meeting, Montpelier voters handily passed all four bond votes totaling $27.2 million, the city budget, the school budget, plus nearly $400,000 for the Kellogg Hubbard Library. Incumbent Mayor Anne Watson bested her opponent, Stephen Whitaker.
In all, 2,271 people – or 37% of registered voters – participated, including five non-citizen voters. The active voter list has 6,126 people on it, according to City Clerk John Odum. Voter turnout was strong, but “nothing especially remarkable,” Odum said.
In the closest vote by far, with 1,205 for and 1,021 against, voters approved a hotly debated $2 million bond for the purchase of the 138-acre parcel of land formerly owned by the Elks Club. The land purchase is slated for housing and recreation, but specific plans are not yet in place.
An additional $25.2 million in bonds were approved for wastewater plant upgrades and a long list of infrastructure improvements throughout the city.
The only contested city council seats were in District 3: Jennifer Morton, who had been appointed to fill a seat formerly held by Dan Richardson, will serve on the city council for another year, with 371 votes. Her opponent, Gene Leon, garnered 233 votes. Cary Brown, spouse of City Clerk John Odum, also won a seat in District 3 with 395 votes, against Alice Goltz, who got 172 votes.
The Montpelier Roxbury Public School board has a new member: Seiji Ohashi, who will serve alongside Emma Bay-Hansen, who was voted in for a second term on the board with 1,314 votes. Ohashi won 965 votes, and William Alexander earned 628 votes.
The Montpelier city website features the complete list of voting results, as seen below:
(see it here: montpelier-vt.org/162/City-Clerk)
City Meeting 2022 Results
Mayor
Stephen Whitaker, 318
Ann Watson, 1751
Dan Jones (write-in), 50
Cemetery Commission, 5 year
Jake Brown, 1828
Cemetery Commission, 2 year
Kurt Kuehl, 410
Therese Mageau, 1046
Park Commissioner
Emily Donaldson, 981
Page Guertin, 675
Council District 1
Dona Bate, 525
Council District 2
Conor Casey, 653
Council District 3
Cary Brown, 395
Alice Goltz, 172
Council District 3 1-year
Gene Leon, 233
Jennifer Morton, 371
School Director
William Alexander, 628
Emma Bay-Hansen, 1314
Seiji E. Ohashi, 965
School Clerk
Tammy Legacy, 1579
School Treasurer
Shelley Quinn, 1616
CVPSA
Kimberley B. Cheney, 1649
Article 5 (city budget)
Yes, 1767
No, 399
Article 6 (school budget)
Yes, 1602
No, 573
Article 7 (school reserve fund)
Yes, 1450
No, 691
Article 8 (mayor compensation)
Yes, 1888
No, 295
Article 9 (council compensation)
Yes, 1861
No, 308
Article 10 (school director compensation)
Yes, 1823
No, 336
Article 11 (school fund balance)
Yes, 1808
No, 320
Article 12 (State Street bond)
Yes, 1829
No, 350
Article 13 (various infrastructure projects bond)
Yes, 1622
No, 554
Article 14 (Elks Club land purchase bond)
Yes, 1205
No, 1021
Article 15 (wastewater plant upgrades bond)
Yes, 1869
No, 352
Article 16 (Downtown Improvement District)
Yes, 1487
No, 682
Article 17 (Kellogg Hubbard Library budget)
Yes, 1968
No, 261
Article 18 (Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice)
Yes, 2046
No, 161
Article 19 (CVPSA)
Yes, 1792
No, 374