VSECU to Give $50,000 to Five Nonprofits

Vermont State Employees Credit Union, a member-owned cooperative and not-for-profit credit union for Vermonters, announced the five nonprofits to receive funding through its annual member-directed giving program, We Care 2.

The 2022 We Care 2 program received 49 applications from nonprofits across the state, all of which directly affect issues of food, shelter, heat, financial education, or the environment.

Out of these candidates, the VSECU Giving Committee selected this year’s five finalists: COVER Home Repair, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, Pathways Vermont, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, and the Vermont Recovery Network (which recently started doing business as Recovery Partners of Vermont).

These five local nonprofits are included on the 2022 VSECU Annual Elections ballot for VSECU members to vote in support of their favorite finalist. $50,000 will be distributed based on the percentage of votes received by each non-profit. Results will be announced at VSECU’s Annual Meeting on March 30.

“Each year, the most difficult part of our member-directed We Care 2 program is selecting the five finalists to put before the membership,” said Simeon Chapin, community impact officer at VSECU. “We are excited to support the 2022 finalists’ plans to help Vermonters overcome obstacles and improve their quality of life.”

“Funds from VSECU will go directly towards keeping low-income Vermonters warm, safe, and dry in their homes,” said Helen Hong, executive director at COVER Home Repair. “COVER Home Repair brings together volunteers from all walks of life to foster hope and build community by replacing leaky roofs and building ramps for the mobility-impaired, many of whom are elderly or disabled. Every $2,000 will be turned into a new ramp or roof that enables homeowners to stay in their homes.”

“The We Care 2 funding will have an immediate and positive impact on the lives of Vermonters faced with homelessness and struggling with mental health,” said Hilary Melton, executive director at Pathways Vermont. “With this support, we can help someone move into their own apartment through Pathways Vermont Housing First program, offer a variety of peer support groups and services at the Pathways Vermont Community Center, and help create a supportive environment in the Pathways Vermont Soteria House for those first experiencing a mental health crisis.”

“Funds raised from the VSECU’s We Care 2 program will support our free Family Support Programs working directly with families impacted by substance misuse,” said Linda Johnson, executive director at Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. “Children will get the chance to have parents who are well and able to meet their needs!”

“Our food access programs support local and organic family farms while also making their food more accessible to the entire community,” said Helen Rortvedt, local food access programs director at Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont. “Thanks to VSECU and We Care 2, we’ll be able to provide half-priced CSAs through our Farm Share Program and give low-income Vermonters access to fresh, healthy food.”

“We are deeply honored to be a We Care 2 finalist,” said Gary De Carolis, executive director at Recovery Partners of Vermont. “These funds will allow us to continue our work to ensure our recovery centers are world-class organizations for all those in recovery from a substance or alcohol use disorder.”

To learn more about We Care 2 and the 2021 finalists, visit www.vsecu.com/wecare2.