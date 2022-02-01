Randolph Native Hutchinson Joins Gifford as Registered Dietician

Press Release

In ninth grade, Randolph native Anne Hutchinson was asked to choose a profession for a school project. She chose dietician. Years later, Hutchinson can say she now works as a registered dietician at Gifford, her hometown health-care system.

“Food has always been important to me, as it served as a connection to family and friends,” Hutchinson said. “I saw the opening at Gifford and felt like I wanted to work in the community I grew up in, at the place I used to come to as a kid. I also like Gifford’s focus on community outreach.”

Hutchinson brings several years of experience to the position. After she earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Vermont and did graduate work at the University of Minnesota, Hutchinson worked for the federal Women, Infants, and Children Program. She also spent time working as a nutrition support clinician, helping feed those who cannot eat orally. At Gifford, Hutchinson will be helping patients reach their nutrition goals through support and education.

Story continues below

“I want to help people try and gain a better relationship with food, getting to the root of why we overindulge or restrict,” Hutchinson said. “Counseling them to understand their behavior when it comes to eating can produce long-term impactful changes.”

In her spare time, Hutchinson enjoys the outdoors with her two dogs. She’s an avid skier and hiker.

Hutchinson will be working at Gifford’s Kingwood Health Center in Randolph and can be reached by calling (802) 728-7100.

Gifford is a community hospital in Randolph, Vermont, with family health centers in Berlin, Bethel, Chelsea, Randolph, and Rochester and specialty services throughout central Vermont. A federally qualified health center and a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the country, Gifford is a full-service hospital with a 24-hour emergency department and inpatient unit; many surgical services; an adult day program; a 49-unit independent living facility, and a nursing home. The hospital’s mission is to improve the health of individuals and the community by providing and ensuring access to affordable, high-quality health care in Gifford’s service area.