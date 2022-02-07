District 3 City Council Candidate Forum Feb. 10

MONTPELIER — Capital Area Neighborhoods is sponsoring a City Council candidate forum for the District 3 candidates. Tom McKone, former executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, will be the moderator. The Zoom-based forum will take place Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Save the date!

There are two council seats available in District 3, a one-year position and a two-year position.

A one-year term is available because Dan Richardson resigned in the first year of his two-year term. Jennifer Morton was appointed to complete the first year of Richardson’s term. Montpelier residents will vote on who will represent District 3 for the final year of that term. Two candidates are running for the one-year term: Gene Leon and Jennifer Morton.

A two-year term is available. Jay Ericson is currently holding this seat and will not be seeking reelection. Two candidates are running for the two-year term: Cary Brown and Alice Goltz.

CAN invited all four candidates to participate so that voters can get to know them better, learn their reasons for running, and answer questions the District 3 voters.

Voters may submit questions for the candidates in advance by registering on Eventbrite (tinyurl.com/district-3-forum ). Eventbrite will also send a reminder shortly before the event. CAN will be updating the Eventbrite page to include specific event details, such as the agenda. CAN encourages registration but does not require it.

The forum will be virtual using this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83013066461 or call-in: +1 929 205 6099; Meeting ID: 830 1306 6461. The candidate forum will be recorded for those unable to attend.

Have any questions? Reach out to CAN@sustainablemontpelier.org or call 272-1195.