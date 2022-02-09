Barre City Reps Receive Anti-Semitic Mail

Two Barre City Vermont state representatives each received a postcard featuring two anti-Semitic messages last week. Rep. Tommy Walz, D-Washington 3, and Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Washington 3 condemned the postcard in a public statement released today.

Before sending out the statement, Rep. Walz said in an email that he reached out to 26 Barre public officials for signatures, but only 12 responded to sign the statement, and that includes Walz and Anthony.

“That in itself is disappointing, since condemning hate speech should cut through politics and be an easy decision for everyone,” Walz added.

The statement reads:

“Representatives Anthony and Walz recently received a mailing that contained anti-semitic messages. We condemn that sort of speech and the undersigned are committed to making Barre an inclusive and welcoming community.

We hope that people of all political persuasions will join us in the effort.”



Peter Anthony, Vermont State Rep

Amanda Gustin, Vermont Historical Society

Jake Hemmerick, candidate for Mayor and Ward 1 Barre City Council

Sue Higby, candidate for Mayor and Executive Director, Studio Place Arts

Rich Morey, candidate for Ward 1 Barre City Council and former Barre City Councilor

Ericka Reil, Ward 3 Barre City Councilor

Samn Stockwell, Ward 3 Barre City Councilor

Mark Tatro

Leslie Walz, Retired Consulting Nurse and spouse to Vt Rep. Tommy Walz

Tommy Walz, Vermont State Rep

Teddy Waszazak, Ward 2, Barre City Council

Jonathan Williams, Vermont Food Bank

Both the messages appear to be made with a manufactured rubber stamp using black ink, with a blank space for the user to handwrite their epithet of choice. In this case, the sender wrote the word “jew,” lowercase, in blue pen into both messages. They read as follows:

On the left side of the card: “GUN CONTROL is, in fact a (and here the blank is filled in with the handwritten word “jew” followed by a Bible reference) conspiracy to DISARM the people of the U.S. to prepare us for INVASION and DEATH by the communist nations.”

On the right side of the card: “DEMAND that the U.S. Government PROSECUTE the (again, handwritten into a blank space is the word ‘jew’ followed by a Bible reference) controlled media for, obviously, conspiring to corrupt and destroy the people of the U.S. and the whole world!!”

At the top of the post card are the words, also added with what appears to be a rubber stamp, “JESUS LOVES YOU!”