Police Arrest, Jail Alleged Bank Robber

Vermont State Police arrested 37-year-old Justin Ellis in Barre City in connection to the alleged Bar Harbor Bank robbery in Williamstown Jan. 7. He is being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility.

In an updated press release issued Jan. 11, police stated as they investigated the robbery, information led them to execute a search warrant for a residence in Barre City where they believed Ellis lived. Police also arrested Tiffany LeClerc, who had an active arrest warrant through the Department of Corrections. LeClerc was also taken into custody and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility .

LeClerc’s Facebook page has a picture of the two together in a photograph with a child.

Ellis is being held for lack of $50,000 bail for the charges of larceny from a person and false information to a police officer.

Police Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau of the Middlesex barracks had originally reported that a white male, reportedly unknown to those he talked to, entered the bank on 20 Methodist Lane at around 12:20 p.m. and demanded cash from the teller. He did not show a weapon nor did he threaten the teller. No injuries resulted. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money and was seen driving a silver or gold four-door sedan.