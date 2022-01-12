Home Living Community Photo Essay: 2021 in Review LivingCommunityNews and Features Photo Essay: 2021 in Review By John Lazenby - January 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Email Vermont State Police officers patrolled the snowy grounds of the State House Sunday, Jan. 17 in case of demonstrations and/or counterdemonstrations in the wake of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. There was no trouble. Photo by John Lazenby. Demonstrators met at Montpelier’s City Hall on January 17, 2021, ahead of the Biden inauguration, as a counterpoint to potential pro-Trump demonstrations at the Vermont Statehouse that never occurred. Vermont State Police officers patrolled the snowy grounds of the Statehouse Sunday, Jan. 17 in case of demonstrations and counterdemonstrations in the wake of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. There was no trouble. Brian Lewis at the window of his then newly opened restaurant, The Filling Station, in Middlesex, February 10, 2021. Protest against changes in pension for state workers and teachers, Vermont State House, March 30, 2021. Bike swap at Onion River Outdoors, May 1, 2021. Musician, Montpelier Farmers Market, May 1, 2021. Demonstrators at the May Day labor rally at the Vermont State House, May 1, 2021. Consoling words on the Capitol Theater marquis, Montpelier, VT, as COVID seemed to be winding down, May 1, 2021. Jay Southgate displays antique buttons found while deconstructing the “haunted house” in Middlesex, June 2021. Donna “Thunder” Moran of Donna Thunder and the Storm performs at Currier Park in Barre during food truck Thursday, July 5, 2021. Kate Stephenson charges her electric car at a charging station in front of the State House, July 15, 2021. Workers from CCS Constructors in Morrisville assembled and then put into place the new Cross Vermont Trail footbridge across the Winooski River during the third week of July 2021. Station owner Ken Squier at WDEV’s 90th birthday party in Waterbiry, July 17, 2021. Crowds await the arrival of the Amtrak train in Montpelier on Monday morning, July 19, 2021 — the first train since service was paused in spring 2020 due to COVID-19. Shannon Bates prepares to open Enna, a new Montpelier restaurant, in August 2021. VT Youth Documentary Lab participants, from left, Noam Hessler, Violet Russell and Mira Pompei, August 28, 2021. Friends of the Winooski volunteers scoured the North Branch of the Winooski River for trash, September 11, 2021. The Red Trousers Show (David Graham and Tobin Renwick) perform at the Taste of Montpelier festival in September 2021. Dancing to “Thriller” in the streets of Montpelier for Halloween, October 2021. Bear Pond Books’ Claire Benedict braces for supply chain issues before the Christmas rush, October 28, 2021. Bria Dill, right, and fellow members of the Spaulding High School Junior ROTC color guard on her right, Alexander Pouliot and Gabriel Hoar, at Barre’s Veterans Day ceremonies, November 2021.