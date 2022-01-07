Police Investigate Burglary at Kinney Drugs

Montpelier police responded to a burglary at Kinney’s Drugs at 69 Main Street in Montpelier at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, where the glass front door appeared thoroughly smashed. According to a police department press release, officers on the scene found “signs of forced entry.”

A pile of glass shards could be seen both inside and outside the door, with only the door frame remaining. A press release from the Montpelier Police Department said that “officers collected evidence at the scene and spoke to witnesses in the area.”

“The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time,” the release went on to say.

Kinney’s closed for part of the day as a result of the burglary and the destroyed door. Police tape blocked entry into the store. A sign on the door directed customers with urgent prescription needs to go to Kinney Drugs at its location on the Barre-Montpelier Road. The store was able to reopen later in the day.

Story continues below

After calling Kinney Drugs, a staff person, who asked not to be named, would not answer questions about what happened, but they did direct staff of The Bridge to call Kinney’s customer and media relations department. A phone call to the media relations department was not answered.