Medevac Training at Central Vermont Career Center

Image of trainer teaching students in front of the helicopter.
University of Vermont Health Network helicopter pilot Carter Neville, right, explains medevac procedures to students from the Emergency Medical Services class at the Central Vermont Career Center after the UVM medevac team landed behind Spaulding High School in Barre for an educational visit Dec. 20. Photo by John Lazenby.

BARRE –The Central Vermont Career Center in Barre partnered with alumnus Alex
Jarvis to work with the school’s current emergency services students on
a medevac training. At Jarvis’s request, the Career Center also included the Barre City Fire Department in a ground training for a medevac helicopter to land at the Career Center and Spaulding High School campus. Photos below are by John Lazenby.

Above: Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students with UVM emergency staff and CVCC director Jody Emerson, kneeling, left.

Above: Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students, from left: Sierra Kirpan, Elizabeth Schumacher, Abigail Dowsey, Hannah Rugar, Hailey Melton, Aiden Forsyth, and Hannah Grasso.

Above: University of Vermont Health Network medevac helicopter comes in for a landing on the softball field behind Spaulding High School for a training session with Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students.

