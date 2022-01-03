Medevac Training at Central Vermont Career Center

BARRE –The Central Vermont Career Center in Barre partnered with alumnus Alex

Jarvis to work with the school’s current emergency services students on

a medevac training. At Jarvis’s request, the Career Center also included the Barre City Fire Department in a ground training for a medevac helicopter to land at the Career Center and Spaulding High School campus. Photos below are by John Lazenby.

.

Above: Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students with UVM emergency staff and CVCC director Jody Emerson, kneeling, left.

Above: Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students, from left: Sierra Kirpan, Elizabeth Schumacher, Abigail Dowsey, Hannah Rugar, Hailey Melton, Aiden Forsyth, and Hannah Grasso.

Above: University of Vermont Health Network medevac helicopter comes in for a landing on the softball field behind Spaulding High School for a training session with Central Vermont Career Center Emergency Medical Services students.