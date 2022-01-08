Man Robs Local Bank, Flees

Someone robbed the Bar Harbor Bank in Williamstown Jan. 7 in broad daylight, walking out with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau of the Middlesex barracks reported that a white male, reportedly unknown to those he talked to, entered the bank around 12:20 p.m. and demanded cash from the teller. He did not show a weapon nor did he threaten the teller. He then fled the scene with money and was seen driving a silver or gold four-door sedan.

Police report the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, about 6 feet 6 inches in height, of average build, and with brown eyes. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball cap, brown pants, and a blue surgical mask. Police are circulating images from surveillance video in case someone can help identify the person.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The bank is located on 20 Methodist Lane in Williamstown.