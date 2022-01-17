City Candidates: Election Paperwork due Jan. 24

Those seeking a position in local city government had better finish collecting signatures. Petitions and statements of candidacy must be received at the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. The paperwork then has to be verified and approved. Check here for information and the deadline for submitting petitions for non-election ballot items.

So far, as of Jan. 17, two people have had their paperwork cleared for candidacy on the 2022 ballot. City officials approved Anne Watson for re-election as mayor, and Alice Goltz for the District 3 council seat (two-year term). Watson, who was first elected mayor in March 2018, announced her intention in December 2021 to keep the job. As for the District 3 seat Goltz seeks, Montpelier lawyer Dan Richardson had defeated Goltz for the open District 3 seat in the 2021 election, but he was chosen by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger months later to become Burlington city attorney and resigned. Jennifer Morton, a social worker, was appointed to Richardson’s seat on Sept. 1, 2021, according to ballotopedia.com. District 3 has one other council representative, Jay Ericson, who announced he would not seek re-election during the city council meeting Jan. 12.

These city ballot positions are open in 2022 — city ballot only, not openings for schools, public safety, career center, or other positions, such as state representative:

Mayor (2 years); council members, districts 1, 2, and 3 (2 years); council member, district 3 (1 year); Green Mount Cemetery Commissioner (5 years); Green Mount Cemetery Commissioner (3 years); Green Mount Cemetery Commissioner (2 years); and Park Commissioner (5 years). Click here for a voting district map. Each of the three districts has two representatives on the city council.

According to the montpelier-vt.org web page, the Montpelier city charter “deviates” a little from the general state statute concerning getting on the ballot. To be included as a candidate for mayor, city council, city clerk, cemetery commissioner, or parks commissioner, you need to submit a statement of candidacy (to affirm you want to run for office), and submit a nominating petition with at least 25 signatures from verifiably registered voters who live in the district you would represent if you seek a city council position. If you seek mayorship, the 25 voters can live in any district in Montpelier.

To get elected to the school board, or as moderator, treasurer or clerk, or local state office (House of Representatives, Justice of the Peace, etc.), you need 30 signatures. You also need a statement of candidacy and a petition. Click here for more information on school board candidacy, and here for more information on state representative or other non-city positions. For information on running for the State Senate or statewide office, click here to go to the Secretary of State’s website.