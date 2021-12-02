Thomas Morse Found Dead in Berlin

By Carla Occaso

A missing man, 41-year-old Thomas Morse, of East Montpelier, was reportedly found dead Dec. 1 in the woods across from the Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center in Berlin Corners. The Berlin Police Department issued a press release stating they received a call from someone who had located a body in a wooded area off the edge of the road in the area of 160 Paine Turnpike North in Berlin. That address is the Shaw’s supermarket. The body was identified as that of Morse.

Morse had been missing since Nov. 23, and was found by people who were searching for him. His body was sent to the State of Vermont Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death. Morse’s death is not considered suspicious.

An earlier police notice on the Berlin Police Department’s Facebook account stated that Morse had purchased some clothing items the morning he was last seen. He was thought to be wearing a dark gray zip-up sweatshirt, blue flannel pajama-style bottoms, and carrying a gray backpack. Before the sighting at Maplewood, Morse was reportedly last seen Nov. 23 leaving Central Vermont Medical Center on foot.