Police Seek Info on Missing Teen

Vermont State Police are asking the public to help determine the well-being of Renee Robert, 19, who has been named a missing person as of Friday, Dec. 3. Robert was reported missing from South Main Street in Waterbury the previous day.

Earlier this year, Renee Robert was charged and pleaded not guilty for allegedly committing aggravated domestic assault at a residence on Kent Hill Road in Calais, according to a Vermont State Police press release (case # 21A301892) dated May 21, 2021. In that case she reportedly injured an unnamed victim “numerous times” with a weapon.

Robert’s disappearance is not considered suspicious according to the press release reported by Trooper Tyler Rancourt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police or Washington County Mental Health at 229-0591.