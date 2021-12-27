Police Seek Info on Christmas Break-in

WATERBURY — Police are seeking information on a Burglary that occurred at a Waterbury gas station sometime between Christmas night and the next morning. According to a police report by Vermont State Trooper Jon Prack issued Dec. 26, someone broke into Yao’s Sunoco on 105 Main Street between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they saw signs of forced entry into the building and were told several valuable items were stolen.

The Vermont State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jon Prack at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.