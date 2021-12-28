Pet of the Week: Emma

Emma is a girl who is looking for her “furever” dance partner. Emma likes to dance around her human’s feet and not hold still long for a photo. She takes a minute to settle in, but she soon looks to fill her dance card. Emma would prefer to be your only dance partner and would benefit from a house without small children. Are you ready to dance your way into the future with this gentle girl?

Central Vermont Humane Society,

1589 Vermont Route 14S,

East Montpelier

Story continues below

802-476-3811

centralvermonthumane.org