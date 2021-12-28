Pet of the Week: Emma

Emma is a girl who is looking for her “furever” dance partner. Emma likes to dance around her human’s feet and not hold still long for a photo. She takes a minute to settle in, but she soon looks to fill her dance card. Emma would prefer to be your only dance partner and would benefit from a house without small children. Are you ready to dance your way into the future with this gentle girl?
Central Vermont Humane Society,
1589 Vermont Route 14S,
East Montpelier
802-476-3811
centralvermonthumane.org