Hannukah Celebrated on Statehouse Lawn

The Hanukkah candles were lit by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on the Statehouse lawn tonight, the fifth night of the Jewish festival of lights.

Kicking off the ceremony were Rabbi Tobie Weissmann, director of Jewish Communities of Vermont; Rabbi Eliyahu Junik, Program Director at Chabad of Vermont; Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin, Director of Chabad of Vermont; Gov. Phil Scott; Lt. Gov. Molly Gray; and Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson.

Onlookers celebrated with song, jelly donuts, and potato latkes.