Hannukah Celebrated on Statehouse Lawn

Cassandra Hemenway
Woman holding child stands in front of large menorah with five oil lamps burning.
Vermonters celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah on the Statehouse lawn Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Photo by Cassandra Hemenway

The Hanukkah candles were lit by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on the Statehouse lawn tonight, the fifth night of the Jewish festival of lights.

Kicking off the ceremony were Rabbi Tobie Weissmann, director of Jewish Communities of Vermont;  Rabbi Eliyahu Junik, Program Director at Chabad of Vermont; Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin, Director of Chabad of Vermont; Gov. Phil Scott; Lt. Gov. Molly Gray; and Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson.

Onlookers celebrated with song, jelly donuts, and potato latkes.

Photo on left: Gov. Phil Scott chats with 2nd grader Ari Junik, age 7, before the ceremonial lighting of the Hanukkah menora.

Photo on right: Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the blessing over the menorah. Photos by Cassandra Hemenway.

