Good News Garage Seeks Car Donations for Vermont Families

With record-high car prices leaving many families stranded this winter, Vermont nonprofit Good News Garage hopes donors will choose to pass on their keys.

Recently, Good News Garage donated a 2007 Toyota Prius to James Waterman of Montpelier. Waterman joins 30 other car recipients in the Barre/Montpelier area in 2021. Good News Garage donated a total of 85 cars throughout Vermont this year. Founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs, the organization has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need.

A national car shortage is driving up prices for new and used cars, according to Good News Garage. As a result, many low-income families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, which brings their lives to a screeching halt.

“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”

Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. Those interested can find out more about Reach Up at dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup. For more information or to donate, visit GoodNewsGarage.org.