Fisher Road is Open

About 20 people attended a brief but joyful ribbon cutting ceremony marking the reopening of Fisher Road in Berlin at 10 a.m. this morning. The road closed well over a year ago after a culvert failed, frustrating local residents who use it as their main access to the Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall via Berlin Street.

While the road is now open, the project is not complete. The road still needs to be paved.

Five year old Gabriel Nathaniel DePillis, left, and his mom, Debra Ann DePillis attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of Fisher Road in Berlin. Debra Ann said she and her son would park across the street to watch the large construction equipment over the past several months. “When we saw no excavators, we said ‘something changing,'” she said. She and Gabriel saw the ribbon cutting notice on the Berlin Town website and got dressed for the occasion. Gabriel made sure to report the news to his class at school. Photo by Larry Floersch

Robert Clark, senior engineer with Otter Creek engineering, the primary engineering consultant for the project, said “with COVID it was hard to get everything together before the end of the year. The weather’s not appropriate to pave until the spring.”

Clark said he expects the road to get paved by April, 2022, but “it’s weather dependent” so he could not guarantee a specific date.

The Fisher Road culvert failed 15 months ago, on September 29, 2020, after heavy rains blocked vehicle passage between the intersection with Paine Turnpike and the entrances to the Army National Guard facility and the psychiatric hospital as well as the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center.

