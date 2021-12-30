Fireworks Return to the Capital City

After a five year absence, New Year’s Eve fireworks are returning to the Capital City. The show, presented by Montpelier Alive with support from Heney Realtors, starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec.1. The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the State House lawn.

“After a challenging year, we felt that our community needed a safe, family-friendly celebration,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “We can’t wait to send 2021 off with a bang and look toward a healthy and prosperous 2022.”

“Looking back, 2021 began far too quietly as we all worked to understand the implications of COVID-19 on our lives and for our community,” said Tim Heney, owner of Heney Realtors. “It has been a year of challenges and also of many shining moments. Therefore, our hope is to make New Year’s Eve 2021 a celebration for all who helped to navigate through the challenges and who made so much good happen in 2021. We hope that you enjoy the fireworks and wish you a happy and healthy 2022.”

For more information on New Year’s Eve fireworks and additional holiday events in Montpelier, visit www.montpelieralive.org/holidays.