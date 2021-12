The Bridge has been experiencing technical issues with our email system. If you have been trying to email us and have not heard back, please know that we are working on the issue round the clock. If you have sent an email to one of us, please resend to one of the following email addresses:

Contact our managing editor, Cassandra Hemenway, at bridgeeditor1993@gmail.com.

Contact our ad director, Rick McMahan, at rsmdist@aol.com or call him at 802-249-8666.