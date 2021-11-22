Woman Allegedly Locks Herself in Maplewood’s Bathroom, Refuses to Leave

By Carla Occaso

Berlin Police arrested a Barre City woman on Nov. 21 after she allegedly locked herself inside a rest stop bathroom and refused to leave. Charged with unlawful trespass, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Kerry Kelly, 46, allegedly had been sleeping inside the “family” restroom at Maplewood Vermont Traveler’s Service Center convenience store and gas station at Berlin Corners. The family restroom is across the hall from the women’s and men’s communal bathrooms. It is self-contained, and has a single toilet, a shower, sink, and baby changing station.

Once police arrived, Kelly eventually exited the bathroom, according to a report naming Officer Dan Withrow as the investigating officer. Then, Kelly began to become confrontational toward the officer as well as toward Maplewood staff members. After trying several times to get Kelly to leave on her own, she had to be escorted from the store, and allegedly refused to leave the property.

Once Kelly was outside, and would not leave, police reported she was confrontational and disorderly, whereupon they placed her under arrest. During the arrest, Kelly defied the officer. She was then transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing, cited, released, and set to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division, on Jan. 6, 2022, to answer to the charges.