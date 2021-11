The Vermont State Police announced Lillian Wright, 16, of Newport, has been found. According to a report by Trooper Jeff Ferrier of the Derby Barracks, Wright had left a residence on Kingdom Road in Albany during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. She was allegedly picked up in a vehicle operated by Braedon Niles of Newport City. Then, she was reported missing Nov. 22. But police report on Nov. 23 Wright was located and is no longer missing.