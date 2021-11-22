The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra is Back 

Despite COVID, the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra has found ways to rehearse and is scheduled to present its first live concert in two years. At 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4, the orchestra will perform a variety of northeast American and northern European traditional tunes at the Barre Opera House to a live audience. Peter MacFarlane, who has been musical director for the past two years, will have his debut as the director of a full concert. He first appeared with the orchestra as the soloist at its last concert in December 2019.

The orchestra looks forward to performing two years worth of music learned virtually, at home, during the pandemic. MacFarlane has been teaching tunes and conducting over 50 members of the orchestra on Zoom from his studio in Vergennes. A waltz written by him will be featured. The orchestra will also honor its previous director, David Kaynor, who died recently, by playing two tunes written by him.

This fall, rehearsals have been held both on Zoom and in person at the Capital City Grange in Montpelier, with musicians vaccinated, spaced, masked, and with windows open. Similar precautions will be in place for the concert. The Barre Opera House has a new ventilation system and concert goers will be seated in pods, expected to wear masks, and show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Anticipation is high for performing in a hall with such wonderful acoustics and with an audience to share the energy and beauty of live music. Once again, all are welcome to come back live! Admission is by donation. For more info, visit www.vermontfiddleorchestra.org or contact info@vermontfiddleorchestra.org