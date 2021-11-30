Heard on the Street 12.1.21

Bob’s Sunoco Bounces Back

Only a month after closing its doors, Bob’s Sunoco reopened Dec. 1 under the same name, but with new ownership. Paul Sayers, owner of Paul’s Sunoco on the Barre-Montpelier Road, told The Bridge that after some negotiation with the property owner, the Sandri Company, he has entered into a year-to-year lease and is bringing back the station’s five former employees.

“I’ve already remodeled the inside,” Sayers said in late November. “We intend to keep the station and bathrooms in top shape.”

Sayers has owned and operated Paul’s Sunoco for 25 years, and said he intends to hand his stations down to his son “in a few years.” For now, his son and his friends will be helping to pump gas, Sayers said.

Montpelier Police Upping “Directed Enforcement”

Not used to getting stopped for speeding on YOUR street? The Montpelier Police Department on Nov. 17 posted a picture on Facebook of Officer Gosselin conducting a motor vehicle stop on College Street during the afternoon commuting time. The department also posted an entry noting how they will be conducting such stops in “high violation” areas of Northfield Street, Elm Street, and lower State Street in response to community requests. The Bridge also recently saw MPD speed enforcement on Berlin Street.

Montpelier Files a Motion to Dismiss Non-Citizen Voting Lawsuit

The City of Montpelier filed a motion Nov. 19 seeking to dismiss a lawsuit opposing the recently adopted non-citizen voting charter change. According to the amended charter, “any person may register to vote in Montpelier City elections who on election day is a citizen of the United States or a legal resident of the United States, provided that person otherwise meets the qualifications of 17 V.S.A. chapter 43. (b) A noncitizen voter shall not be eligible to vote on any state or federal candidate or question by virtue of registration under this section.”

Ten individuals and two entities (the Vermont Republican Party and the Republican National Committee) filed a complaint on Sept. 27 asking the court to declare the amendment “unconstitutional” and “void.” Montpelier voters approved the charter change in 2018, and then it went through the legislative process. The bill was sponsored by Montpelier Representatives Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper. It was passed by the legislature in May 2021, but Gov. Phil Scott vetoed it. Then, the House and Senate overrode his veto, according to records.

—Compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Phil Dodd