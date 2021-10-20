Wheels for Warmth is back in action for its 16th annual tire recycle and resale event, after having been canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. This event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at affordable prices. Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action, and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Tire collections are scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 at DuBois Construction in Middlesex, among other sites. Masking and social distancing will be in place for volunteers.

“Folks will be asked to remain in their vehicles for drop off and we will create safety lines for purchases. Tires will be laid out accordingly and masks will be provided to shoppers,” said Richard Wobby, Executive Vice President of Associated General Contractors of Vermont, which is hosting the event.

Since its founding in 2005, the annual event has collected over 60,000 tires; recycling 40,000 used up tires and selling 25,000 safe tires. Over the years, it has raised nearly $560,000 to help those hardest hit by winter temperatures, particularly homes with children and seniors, through heating assistance.

Story continues below

“Last year, the pandemic separated Vermonters physically, but brought us together as a community, with neighbors helping neighbors,” said Gov. Phil Scott, who founded the program in 2005. “That’s what Wheels for Warmth is all about. Whether you have tires to donate, need a safe way to travel, or simply want to make a difference, this program is a great way to do it.”

“This year has been particularly challenging in ensuring the health and well-being of our neighbors,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “Every dollar raised adds much needed warmth to a neighbor’s home in our coldest months, creates safer modes of transportation, and cleans up our beloved Vermont environment. We are thrilled to be a part of this impactful event, work side by side with our dedicated community, and continue to build ladders out of poverty.”

While this collection accepts used, recyclable tires, there is a particular need this year for tires in good condition in order to meet the demand for safe, affordable tires. Tires will be collected Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. those same days at Stowe Events Field, Stowe. The tire sale takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in two locations: Dubois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon.

All unsafe tires are recycled at a $5 fee per tire. To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.