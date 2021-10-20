Suffragists Bring Herstory to the Stage

One of many takeaways from “The Suffragist Reenactment Society,” the witty, lively, and engaging play touring Vermont this month, is that herstory is a lot more fun than history ever was. Thank goodness for our foremothers!

Fast-paced and entertaining, the hour-long, interactive play sprints from 1848 to 1920, taking us through American women’s fight for the right to vote. The play is set in the present, and the three characters — with help from the audience — are trying to decide which events from the past to use for a hypothetical, upcoming reenactment.

Sweetening historic events and serious issues with song and humor, the play takes us back to the birth of the women’s suffrage movement at the Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, through other notable events leading up to ratification in 1920. The vote of the Tennessee legislature to approve the constitutional amendment was the final step in giving women the right to vote. Had Vermont had a different governor at the time, we learn, Vermont could have had that honor.

Director Laura Roald had Mary Beth McNulty’s solid script to work with, and she also had three dynamic actors — Kathryn Blume, Sarah Mell and Julia Sioss — to bring it to life. When I was invited to attend a preview performance in Burlington before the tour began, the moment I heard that Kathryn Blume was in it, I said yes. A longtime artistic associate of Vermont Stage Company, Blume has performed there often, as well as off-Broadway and on many other Vermont stages.

Story continues below

Sarah Mell has also performed on many Vermont stages. This past summer she was an absolute dynamo, taking on 12 roles in Vermont Stage Company’s outdoor, rapid-fire production of “Popcorn Falls.” A recent UVM graduate and relative newcomer to Vermont stages, Julia Sioss fit right in with her two, well-known stage companions.

Audience members get to vote — aye or nay, town meeting style — several times during the play. They can also join in singing “The Battle Hymn of the Suffragists,” “Good News Ladies” and other songs based on tunes we all know, if they want to. Both lyrics and aye/nay voting cards are distributed beforehand.

The play celebrates many famous and not-so-famous women who were crucial to the success of the movement. There was, of course, Susan B. Anthony, who among many other things, was arrested for the crime of voting — in broad daylight, no less! Vermont’s own Clarina Howard Nichols, an abolitionist and suffragist, is recognized. On October 29, 1852, she was the first woman to ever address the General Assembly.

In 1872, Victoria Woodhull was the first woman to run for president, even though she couldn’t vote and was a few months shy of being old enough to take office. The play also celebrates suffragist Maria W. Stewart, a Black woman and one of the first American women of any race to speak in public, and Dr. Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, a Chinese-American woman who when she was only 15 helped lead almost 10,000 people through the streets of New York City during a 1912 suffrage parade.

Not all of the story is pretty, and not all of it is past: The play reminds us that there have always been some Americans with voting rights who have fought to keep others from getting them — from the founding of our country right up until today.

One strength of McNulty’s play, which was commissioned by the Vermont Suffragist Centennial Alliance, a project of the League of Women Voters, is that it doesn’t sugar-coat the past, even when honoring suffragist heroines. McNulty is frank in presenting conflicts between suffragists and abolitionists. Many nineteenth century suffragists and abolitionists thought it would be impossible to convince white men — the only people who could vote, change laws or amend the Constitution — to give the right to vote to both women and Black men. So, lines were drawn, and some white people took blatantly racist positions.

McNulty shows that the movement centered on white women and that in the beginning the voting victory was really only for white women, since Black, indigenous and other peoples of color were often excluded.

One thing I learned from the play is the difference between “suffragist” and “suffragette.” The play presented suffragettes as more militan, and used that term to describe those in the movement in England, and “suffragist” to describe those in the American movement.

“The Suffragist Reenactment Society” ends its ten-town tour of the state here in Montpelier on October 30, with a 7:30 p.m. performance in the City Hall Auditorium, which is also home to Lost Nation Theater. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask, and seating will be limited to avoid crowding. Tickets are free but you must order in advance through Catamount Arts at bit.ly/suffragistreenactment.

Tickets to the Montpelier performance ran out over the weekend, but tickets are still available for the Bennington performance on Oct. 22 and Brattleboro on Oct. 23.